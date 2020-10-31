First Merchants Corp Buys New Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,912 shares of company stock worth $3,082,395. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $144.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.