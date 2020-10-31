First Merchants Corp Buys 650 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in PayPal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

