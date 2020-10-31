First Merchants Corp Buys 20,995 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

