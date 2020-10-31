First Merchants Corp Buys 104 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of IYK opened at $144.79 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $156.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

