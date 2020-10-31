First Merchants Corp Acquires 375 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $119.83 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.