First Merchants Corp Acquires 11,459 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

T opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

