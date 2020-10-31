First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Raised to $40.00

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 267.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

