First Foundation Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $7,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $7,528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 31.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 345,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 29.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 232,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

