First Bank & Trust Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.32 and a 200-day moving average of $193.80. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

