Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) Trading Down 9.1%

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 128,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 96,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

