Financial Survey: Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) and Rexnord (OTCMKTS:RXN)

Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) and Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Rexnord’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.47 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Rexnord $2.07 billion 1.87 $180.10 million $2.01 15.96

Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seychelle Environmental Technologies -6.16% -5.61% -4.49% Rexnord 8.42% 17.52% 6.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexnord has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rexnord 0 3 4 0 2.57

Rexnord has a consensus target price of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Rexnord’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rexnord is more favorable than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Summary

Rexnord beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seychelle Environmental Technologies

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure. The company sells its products to individuals, dealers, distributors, multilevel marketing companies and missionaries, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations. It also sells its products as a private label supplier. The company was formerly known as Royal Net, Inc. and changed its name to Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. in January 1998. Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. It also provides aerospace components for use in door systems, engine accessories and controls, engine mounts, flight control systems, gearboxes, landing gears, and rotor pitch controls. The company offers valve, distribution and drainage, and site work products; water conservation and finish plumbing products; and commercial electric hand dryers. It sells products through distribution partners, independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, industry-specific distributors, and sales agencies to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end market, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, Addax, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Cambridge, Link-Belt, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Centa, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, Green Turtle, World Dryer, JUST, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, Zurn One, and Zurn One Systems names. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

