Financial Contrast: NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) & Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

NetApp has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NetApp and Quantum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp $5.41 billion 1.80 $819.00 million $3.53 12.43 Quantum $402.95 million 0.41 -$5.21 million ($0.14) -29.86

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum. Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetApp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NetApp and Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp 2 13 7 0 2.23 Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetApp currently has a consensus price target of $52.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. Quantum has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Quantum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum is more favorable than NetApp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of NetApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NetApp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetApp and Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp 14.47% 240.01% 10.44% Quantum -3.28% -4.03% -4.36%

Summary

NetApp beats Quantum on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights. It also provides hybrid cloud solutions, such as NetApp ONTAP Storage Operating System, NetApp AFF A-series, NetApp AFF C190, NetApp FAS Series, FlexPod, NetApp ONTAP Select, NetApp MAX Data, NetApp Data Availability Services, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management Software, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication Software, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance Software, NetApp StorageGRID Object Storage Software, NetApp Element Operating System, NetApp SolidFire, NetApp HCI, NetApp SANtricity Storage Operating System, NetApp EF-Series, NetApp E-Series, NetApp Active IQ Predictive Analytics and Support, NetApp OnCommand Insight, and NetApp OnCommand Workflow Automation. Further, it provides software maintenance, hardware maintenance, and other services, including professional services, global support solutions, and customer education and training. It serves the energy, financial services, government, high technology, internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications through a direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. NetApp has strategic partnership with Fujitsu for data management infrastructure. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades. It also provides DXi backup systems for backup storage and multi-site disaster recovery; surveillance and physical security storage systems, including video recording servers, as well as hyperconverged storage systems for video surveillance management and recording; and appliances designed for video surveillance analytics and to run various types of access control systems. In addition, the company offers in-vehicle storage systems, which are removable storage systems for in-vehicle data capture, mobile surveillance, and military applications; managed services, implementation and training services, and support services; and object storage systems for online content repositories, such as media archives, genome sequencing data repositories, and big data lakes. Further, it sells linear tape-open (LTO) tape cartridges, as well as standalone LTO tape drives for small business and desktop use. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It serves corporations, government agencies, service providers, broadcasters, movie studios, sports leagues and teams, and enterprises. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

