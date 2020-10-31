Financial Analysis: TIM (TIMB) and Its Peers

TIM (NYSE: TIMB) is one of 92 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TIM to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares TIM and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TIM
|$4.22 billion
|$917.85 million
|10.00
|TIM Competitors
|$14.91 billion
|$724.82 million
|24.44
Dividends
TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TIM pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 55.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares TIM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TIM
|10.51%
|8.28%
|4.67%
|TIM Competitors
|-64.00%
|-0.33%
|0.10%
Volatility & Risk
TIM has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM’s peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TIM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TIM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|TIM Competitors
|1168
|3017
|2772
|160
|2.27
As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 48.80%. Given TIM’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TIM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
8.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
About TIM
TIM S.A. provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.