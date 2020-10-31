Financial Analysis: CEL-SCI (CVM) versus The Competition

CEL-SCI (NYSE: CVM) is one of 178 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CEL-SCI to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI -4,864.64% -268.51% -86.89% CEL-SCI Competitors -3,827.94% -95.39% -41.40%

This table compares CEL-SCI and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $460,000.00 -$22.14 million -17.43 CEL-SCI Competitors $623.09 million $107.78 million -4.80

CEL-SCI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CEL-SCI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A CEL-SCI Competitors 1564 4709 9282 418 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 36.16%. Given CEL-SCI’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEL-SCI has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEL-SCI rivals beat CEL-SCI on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

