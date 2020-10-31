Financial Analysis: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) vs. Coil Tubing Technology (NYSE:CTBG)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baker Hughes and Coil Tubing Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $23.84 billion 0.64 $128.00 million $0.85 17.38 Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Coil Tubing Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Coil Tubing Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes -48.86% 1.12% 0.59% Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes and Coil Tubing Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 1 6 18 0 2.68 Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baker Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $17.97, suggesting a potential upside of 21.66%. Given Baker Hughes’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Baker Hughes has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 10.84, indicating that its stock price is 984% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Coil Tubing Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies. The OFE segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. The TPS segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, and industrial, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The DS segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

Coil Tubing Technology Company Profile

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

