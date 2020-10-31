Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDUS opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

