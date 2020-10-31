Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) PT Raised to $12.50 at Piper Sandler

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of FMNB opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 42.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

