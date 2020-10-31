Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $11.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $11.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$21.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$26.05 by C($4.89). The firm had revenue of C$7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.21 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$650.00 to C$625.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) stock opened at C$350.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.75. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$637.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$385.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$398.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

