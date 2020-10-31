Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Facebook by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1,557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.