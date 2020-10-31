Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.9% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.98. The firm has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

