F5 Networks, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 Networks in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

FFIV stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,677 shares of company stock worth $762,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $83,778,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 239,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

