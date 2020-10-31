Exterran (EXTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Exterran to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exterran stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

