Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Up 104.9% in October

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXFO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of EXFO opened at $2.58 on Friday. Exfo has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exfo by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exfo by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exfo by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

