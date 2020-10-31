EverQuote (EVER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect EverQuote to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $916.39 million, a P/E ratio of -186.06 and a beta of 1.65. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.