Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $170.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.81% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $121.59 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $80,901,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 111.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 526,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $29,245,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

