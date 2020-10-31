Etrion (TSE:ETX) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Etrion SA (TSE:ETX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. Etrion shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 9,708 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Etrion SA will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

