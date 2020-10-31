Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

