Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.4% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 134,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 166,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 221.7% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

