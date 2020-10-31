Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $89.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. AXA increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 110,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 316.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 319,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

