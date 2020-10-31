Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.
Shares of EQR stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $89.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. AXA increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 110,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 316.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 319,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Equity Residential Company Profile
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.
