Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NYSE:ELS opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

