Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Open Lending Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Open Lending in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $7,759,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

