Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

OneMain stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in OneMain by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

