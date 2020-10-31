Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CVS Health Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE:CVS opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

