Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Element Fleet Management Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.05 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.16.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.39. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

