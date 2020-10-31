Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

RDY stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

