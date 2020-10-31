Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for South Plains Financial’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

SPFI opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $264.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 501.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

