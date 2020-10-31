Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DTE Energy’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.74.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

DTE opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average of $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

