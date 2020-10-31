Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

