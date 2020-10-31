EQT Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EQT in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. EQT’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $63,606,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,397,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

