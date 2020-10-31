EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. The company has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. Most importantly, it is among the leading players in the Bakken play and the largest in the Eagle Ford, where it has 1,900 undrilled premium locations. Moreover, it has a strong balance sheet. However, EOG Resources is grappling with coronavirus-induced weakness in global energy demand. The pandemic has pushed crude oil prices in the bearish territory. Notably, low commodity price realization is affecting its bottom line. The ongoing turmoil has also led to a significant capital budget reduction, which will reduce the 2020 crude output from the year-ago level. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

