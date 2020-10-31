Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

