Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.38.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $118.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

