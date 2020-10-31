Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

