Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.