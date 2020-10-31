Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.24. Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

Get Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) alerts:

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter.

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company operates through three segments: Ride-Systems Manufacturing, Parts & Service, and Corporate & Other. The company designs and manufactures complex ride systems, and custom machinery and equipment; and supplies premium entertainment attractions.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.