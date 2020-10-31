Emory Wright Sells 16,016 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $426.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.28. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $475.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

