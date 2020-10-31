Emerald (EEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Emerald to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Emerald had a negative net margin of 285.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect Emerald to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Emerald alerts:

NYSE:EEX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Emerald has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.