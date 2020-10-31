Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.50.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$53.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45. Emera Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$42.12 and a 12-month high of C$60.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.46.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.58%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

