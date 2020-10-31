Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $675,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,235.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ESTC opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 387.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elastic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Elastic by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

