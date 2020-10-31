Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 4011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 194,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $717.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

